The State sentenced to pay 15,000 euros to a young man blinded by an LBD shot in 2019

New condemnation of the State. After the two trials lost in February – in Montreuil in 2009 and at the Football World Cup in 2018 – the State was again sentenced on Tuesday March 28 by the Paris court to pay 15,000 euros in compensation to a 23-year-old man blinded in 2019 by an LBD shot (defense bullet launcher) carried out by a police officer, in Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines).

During urban violence in the sensitive district of Val-Fourré, in October 2019, the young man, aged 19 at the time, had received an LBD shot in the right eye, which he has since lost. use, while returning home.

Accused of having participated in an ambush against the police, he had claimed his innocence. He was finally released in November 2020 by the Versailles Court of Appeal after being sentenced to three years in prison at first instance.

After a request for compensation in the amount of 30,000 euros rejected in 2022 by the direction of the judicial services, he summoned the judicial agent of the State before the judge in chambers.

Its status as a “third party” called into question

The hearing, which was held in February before the Paris court, mainly revolved around the involvement of Amadou N. and his status as « tiers » in this operation. “The right to compensation is open to people who are not affected by the legal proceedings”third parties, had estimated the direction of the judicial services.

However, his lawyer had argued in his summons, “Amadou N. is necessarily a third party in this police operation”because of his innocence established by his release.

In his conclusions, the legal agent of the State had considered for his part that there was “a real doubt about the possibility of considering Mr. Amadou N. as a third party to the police operation”because of the criminal proceedings against him, even if the latter resulted, in fine, in an acquittal.

“It’s a positive first step”

The judge in chambers ruled in favor of the plaintiff: “the status of third party of Mr. Amadou N. in the judicial police operations during which he was injured is not the subject of serious dispute”he wrote in his order consulted by AFP.

“The State judicial officer does not produce any evidence to establish that Mr. Amadou N. would have participated in the clashes with the police forces during which he was injured”he also notes.

The judicial agent of the State is thus ordered to pay the young man “provisional compensation of 15,000 euros to be credited to the final compensation for bodily injury”. “It’s a positive first step, it’s time to move forward in the process of repairing this young boy”reacted to AFP his lawyer, Maître Matthieu Chirez.