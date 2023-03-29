Lean and streamlined structures for fast operations in the cyber and information space

Press and Information Center Cyber ​​and Information Space (CIR)

Bonn (ots)

Under the keyword CIR 2.0, the cyber and information space (CIR) organizational area is taking action to accelerate decision-making and management processes in fast CIR operations with tighter structures. A first step was already taken in October 2022. With the next step on March 29, 2023, technical expertise and troop management will now be brought together in Daun and Rheinbach.

The digital world in particular is currently subject to rapid, constant and dynamic change. This is all the more true in the current military environment, and not just since February 24, 2022. On the one hand, there are the combat troops’ demands for a fully digitized battlefield, from infantrymen to highly specialized reconnaissance drones, and on the other hand, protection against hostile cyber influences – and information space.

In order to take these demands into account, the Reconnaissance and Action Command in Daun and the Bundeswehr Information Technology Services Command in Rheinbach were created. While the Reconnaissance and Effects Command will in future directly manage 4,600 specialists from the Electronic Warfare Unit, Military Intelligence and Cyber ​​Operations, the Bundeswehr Information Technology Services Command will report a good 5,900 IT experts. In addition to defining and enforcing uniform standards, as well as the further development of technology and procedures, both commands offer both skills from a single source, as well as the troops to do so.

In his speech, the Inspector CIR, Vice Admiral Dr. Thomas Daum, who also led the ceremony at the same time, explained the importance of this step: “With this reorganized and leaner structure, we are bundling our resources at the implementation level, streamlining our hierarchy and thereby necessarily changing the processes as well to be more dynamic and agile “.

At the same time, he pointed out why the Bundeswehr and especially the soldiers of the CIR organizational area have to adapt intensively to the new threat situation, especially with regard to the current war in Ukraine:

“It must be clear to us, the Bundeswehr and society, business and politics, that the abstract concepts of national and alliance defense that are on everyone’s lips can mean a war of the same kind, but then in Berlin, in Frankfurt, in Hamburg or Bonn… At the same time Our efforts must be focused on equipping and training our armed forces to be able and willing to fight.”

Brigadier General Dag Baehr will assume responsibility as commander of Reconnaissance and Effects Command. At the Rheinbach location, Brigadier General Jörg Rüter will head the IT staff.

During the ceremony, the Bundeswehr’s Center for Operative Communication, the Bundeswehr Information Technology School and the Bundeswehr School for Strategic Reconnaissance were also placed directly under the CIR Command.

Tel.: 0228-53683-3333

Email: [email protected]

Original content from: Press and Information Center Cyber ​​and Information Space (CIR), transmitted by news aktuell