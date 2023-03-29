FIFA took the U-20 World Cup away from Indonesia and Argentina is excited to host

FIFA determined today that Indonesia will not organize the Under 20 World Cup, scheduled for the end of May, and Argentina is excited to host it, after not qualifying for said competition.

The entity chaired by Gianni Infantino reported in a statement that it decided to “withdraw” Indonesia as the organizing country of the youth tournament due to “the current circumstances”, after the country refused to receive the Israeli delegation.

After a conclave between Infantino and the head of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), Erik Thohir, the decision that was circulating several days ago came to fruition. Likewise, FIFA recognized that the intention is to maintain the calendar that set the start for May 20 and the end for June 11.

Faced with this situation, AFA applied to organize the World Cup, which it hosted in 2001, and would give it the opportunity to qualify, after the failure of Javier Mascherano’s sub-20, who was responsible for the elimination after not passing the first round. of the South American in Colombia.