The most dangerous drug trafficker in the country is prosecuted in La Plata for a cinematographic escape attempt

The Federal Justice of La Plata prosecuted the dangerous drug lord with preventive detention Esteban Lindor Alvarado, who tried to escape by helicopter from the federal prison located in the Buenos Aires town of Ezeiza and considered the safest prison in the country. The measure was ordered by the judge Ernesto Kreplakof the Federal Court 3 of La Plata will investigate the suspects.

The magistrate investigated the detainees via telematics. In principle, three of those arrested must answer for the crime of “facilitation of evasion and illicit association” and Alvarado himself for “illicit association and attempted evasion”.

The investigators determined that the plan contemplated that the aircraft would descend on the property of the penitentiary unit, that the prisoner would climb a kind of net and that he would be transferred hanging to General Rodríguez, where accomplices would wait for him to escape.

The four detainees, including Alvarado himself, were investigated by Judge Kreplak, while investigators continue to search for a fugitive who has already been identified, nicknamed “Lobo”, who was the one who was piloting the helicopter.

According to the investigation, the escape attempt of one of the most important drug lords in the country, leader of an organization opposed to “Los Monos” from Ariel Maximo “Guille” Cantero in Rosario, planning began six months ago.

Investigators from the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) managed to obtain the data on March 2 through a person who testified as a confidential identity witness before the Ministry of Security and, since then, they began to work on the subject, with the collaboration of Procunar prosecutors, Diego Iglesiashis secretary Matias Alvarezand the federal prosecutor Cecilia Incardona.

With the information obtained, the investigations, which had the collaboration of members of the Security and Intelligence Directorates of the Federal Penitentiary Service (SPF), managed to access the cell phone used by the drug lord inside his pavilion and, through a sophisticated technological program, “clone” your WhatsApp chat and that of your interlocutor.

According to what the investigations were able to obtain, based on Alvarado’s exchange of messages with a man nicknamed “Lobo”, the investigators established that the idea was to carry out the rescue on Friday, March 3, that is, the next day. of the complaint made by the witness before the Ministry in charge of Hannibal Fernandez.

That witness had assured -according to the sources- that Alvarado “I would use a black plotted helicopter that would depart from a runway located in the rural area surrounding Gualeguaychú,” in Entre Ríos.

Indeed, the Federal Operations Division of the PFA carried out field tasks and allowed us to prove that in the place indicated by the witness there was an agro-fumigation aerodrome, with a grass runway for small aircraft.

That rescue operation was frustrated, because that day, three judges from different jurisdictions ordered different searches to be carried out in the Ezeiza prison and the Rawson prison, within the framework of operations on suspicion that shootings and crimes related to drug dealing.

According to the investigation that same afternoon, police investigators followed up on a Ford Eco Sport van in which a man and a woman were identified, but they were not detained.

PFA detectives managed to remotely access the phone of one of the suspects who called himself “Lobo”.

On that phone, the investigators established that he registered only three contacts, one of which was “Esteban”, with whom he had an exchange in which they finalized details for a new rescue attempt.

In addition, they established that “Lobo” registered income through the YouTube social network in search of improvement videos in the handling of Robinson 44 helicopters.

The investigators also noticed a triangulation of calls between “Esteban”, “Lobo” and a third person identified as “Gringuito”, who – it is presumed – is a man who was identified as Gianluca Orpianesi.

Faced with this situation, the maneuver was revived yesterday Friday, but the investigations of the PFA and the SPF were already aware of the movements.

According to judicial sources, when the plan was activated, the SPF sheltered Alvarado inside another Ezeiza pavilion and awaited the arrival of the helicopter at the prison.

“The pilot’s idea was to land the aircraft on the premises of the Ezeiza Penitentiary Complex I, so that Alvarado could climb a net that had previously been placed at the base of the helicopter and from there take him to an aerodrome in General Rodríguez, where he departed. of the band would take it”said one researcher.

The members of the PFA Dangerous Drugs Division managed to disrupt the maneuver and arrested three suspects, as well as hijacking the helicopter.

However, the pilot of the aircraft, the man nicknamed “Lobo”, managed to escape and is now intensely wanted by the Police.

The investigations managed to establish that the helicopter had been bought in Paraguay months ago, in a maneuver that is now being investigated since it is suspected that it was purchased for money obtained from the sale of drugs.

CRIMINAL FILE

On June 3, Alvarado was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court that found him criminally responsible for leading an illegal association from prison dedicated to committing homicides, extortion, threats and shootings at judicial buildings in Rosario, between 2012 and 2018.

According to that verdict, the drug lord was the one who ordered the kidnapping and murder of the lender Lucio Maldonado in 2018.

Days later, Alvarado was sentenced, on June 9 of last year, by the Federal Oral Court 2 of Rosario to 15 years in prison for transporting 493 kilos of marijuana in November 2017.