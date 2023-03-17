Construction sites in rail traffic: Important routes will be closed

Essen.

Many train drivers have to be patient during the Easter holidays: one of the most important lines in the Ruhr area will be closed for two weeks.

During the Easter holidays, the railway will close one of the most important connections in the western Ruhr area for two weeks. Due to construction work, all train traffic between Essen and Duisburg will be stopped from March 31 (9 p.m.) to April 14, the railway announced on Friday. Many trains are also canceled further east between Essen, Bochum and Dortmund and between Düsseldorf and Duisburg. Important connections in long-distance traffic and 14 lines in local traffic are affected. Train passengers sometimes have to accept long detours by train or change to significantly slower buses.

Construction sites on the train: The timetable on these lines changes during the Easter holidays

The train announced that the numerous changes were included in the online information provided by the train. If you look for your connection there and enter a date during the Easter holidays as the travel date, you can see how you can get to your destination despite the construction work. Read here: Smag Sundance in Essen: These top acts create a mood

Construction site at the railway deliberately during the Easter holidays

“We deliberately bundled a lot of construction work during the Easter holidays because then fewer commuters are on the road,” said a railway spokesman. For a total of nine million euros, seven kilometers of tracks would be renewed in Duisburg, Oberhausen and Essen, switches replaced and the power supply for the trains modernized. This would create the conditions for more trains to be able to run on the heavily used route in the future.













Work is also being carried out on the tracks at the Kaiserberg motorway junction during the rail closure. The important motorway junction will be modernized and expanded over the next eight years. Eight railway tracks also run right in the area of ​​this major construction site.

Blockage on the train: many travelers affected

Despite the Easter holidays, the closure will affect a large number of train passengers. The cities on the important east-west axis between Dortmund and Duisburg will be completely cut off from long-distance traffic during the two weeks. ICEs and ICs will then not stop in Mülheim/Ruhr, Essen and Bochum. There will also be some failures in Duisburg, the railway said. Trains between Düsseldorf and Berlin, for example, would be diverted. Travelers would have to be prepared for longer travel times – also because there are construction works on the route in other federal states at the same time.

In the case of S-Bahn and local trains, the impact varies from city to city. Only buses will run between Essen and Duisburg during the Easter holidays, and not a single train will stop at Mülheim/Ruhr station for two weeks. The replacement buses on the route should run “at regular intervals”, the railway promises. (dpa)





