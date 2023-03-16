Eldorado: smuggler rammed a police car and abandoned cargo of illegal cigarettes | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 15, 2023 | 9:53 p.m.

The Misiones Police seized this afternoon a shipment of 10,500 bundles of contraband cigarettes, which were being transported in a Renault Duster that was driving along Fundador Avenue in Eldorado. The driver of the vehicle collided with the police vehicle to flee.

According to what was reported by police sources, the event was recorded around 3:00 p.m., when the troops were carrying out field tasks on said avenue, where they saw the Renault driving towards National Route 12, surpassing other cars at high speed, in At that moment, the driver of the vehicle noticed the presence of the police control and in his attempt to evade it ended up hitting the patrol car.

As a result of the collision, the vehicles rushed to the side of the road, and at that moment the driver fled to a mountain area, leaving the vehicle with a load of cigarettes, the spokesmen said.

By order of the Federal Judge of Eldorado, the vehicle was seized along with the 21 boxes that each contained 50 fat cigarettes, with a capacity of more than 4 million pesos.

It is worth mentioning that at this time, the UR-III troops are carrying out a search operation in order to capture the fugitive, who has already been identified.