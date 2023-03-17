Elite Ukrainian troops lurk near Bakhmut to prevent encirclement

Meanwhile, an elite group of the Ukrainian army is trying to prevent the encirclement of the city. The elite units are lurking in the surrounding villages near Bachmut. This is reported by the news portal “ntv”.

Accordingly, the special groups want to defend the surrounding villages, which recently became the target of the Russian attackers. An anonymous commander says his unit wants to defend the village of Hryhorivka. “Our task is to stop the attack,” said the commander. Should the Wagner group succeed in taking villages around Bachmut, the encirclement could hardly be prevented.

Ukraine commander: “The enemy has an advantage in artillery”

“We’re defending the positions on the hills near the village,” explains the hooded commander of the elite unit. Armed with TAR-21 assault rifles and anti-tank missiles, the soldiers fight along the front for Bakhmut.

“The situation is difficult, but we have it under control,” the commander explains to “ntv”. “We’re capable of fighting, that’s for sure, but the enemy has the advantage with artillery. We’re taking casualties because of the sheer volume of their artillery. So we have to retreat, but sometimes we advance.”

“They are trying to take Bogdanivka and then Chasiv Yar to close the pocket around Bakhmut,” the commander explains the Russian strategy. Therefore, the units are now concentrating on fending off Russian mercenaries and are lurking in the villages around Bakhmut, ready for battle.