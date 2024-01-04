Elvis Presley returns to the stage in London thanks to AI

LONDON.- The American legend Elvis Presley will return to the stage at the end of 2024 in London, in the form of a hologram, in an immersive show created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), its creators announced today -January 4-.

In Elvis EvolutionThe King of Rock and Rock will perform great hits on stage such as Suspicious Minds, Jailhouse Rock o Hound Dogin the form of an avatar created from thousands of concert videos or images taken privately by people close to the Memphis singer.

“Thanks to AI, it was possible to develop an incredibly authentic version of Elvis,” said Andrew McGuinness, CEO of the company Layered Reality, at the origin of this project.

This British company claimed to have reached a multi-million pound agreement with Authentic Brands Group, which manages the rights to the legendary artist’s estate, to have access to these archives and organize performances around the world.

Elvis Presley tour with AI

The first shows will take place in November in the British capital before other shows planned in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Before Elvis, the company Pophouse Entertainment had already presented a show by the Swedish group ABBA in London, where the quartet is represented by digital avatars.

In September of last year, the Swedish group’s show had reached 1.5 million tickets sold, generating revenue of more than $150 million.

Due to that success, the show was extended and the Swedish company announced the launch of a new one with the avatars of the musicians of the American glam metal group Kiss.

The legacy of Elvis, who had a successful career in the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s, lives on. Long after his death, which occurred in 1977, at just 42 years old, he was the protagonist of a biographical film in 2022, Elvisdirected by Baz Luhrmann.

Another film, directed by Sofia Coppola and based on the book by his wife Priscilla Presley, Priscillahas just been released in some countries.

Source: AFP