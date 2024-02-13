Emotional collection in memory of Hialeah paramedic who died helping others

MIAMI .- A campaign created on GoFundMe seeks to help with funeral expenses for Yanaisa Pulido the young hispanic paramedic of Hialeah who lost his life trying to help victims in a car accident that occurred on I-95 this weekend.

On Sunday, February 11, around 4 in the morning, Yanaisa Pulido, 23, was returning home with her partner after finishing her work shift. By witnessing the accident in the southbound lanes of I-95, north of State Road 84, in Fort Lauderdale, the young woman went out to help the victims, but another car coming at a high speed hit both vehicles.

Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene, and her partner was seriously injured. The causes of the accident are still being investigated.

Loved by the Hialeah community

Between 2017 and 2020, the young woman was a cadet for the Hialeah Fire Department. She then completed training as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and completed training at the Paramedic Academy.

Additionally, while studying, Pulido was part of the paramedic team at Miami-Dade Ambulance Service.

Yanaisa Pulido during one of her training as a paramedic.

The Hialeah Fire Department issued a statement regretting what happened: “She was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others. She will always be remembered within our family of firefighters.”

Honors and GoFundMe campaign

The community has been sensitized by the case of the young paramedic from Hialeah and donations in his memory exceed $30,000. This February 14, a wake will be held in Miami, and the funeral will be on February 15.

As the description of the GoFundMe campaign reads, the young woman “was a hero and wanted to help people in any way she could.” Her dream “was to be a lifeguard and save lives.”

"The only thing Yanaisa wanted to do was help people and save lives. We are asking for help from the community she loved so much. Please help us honor this hero," the page summary adds.

Among the comments from the donors is that of Maria Male: “I am very sorry. I knew her in person. She was a very dear girl. And she was a friend of my daughter Patricia. 9 years ago. They were inseparable friends. My daughter is devastated “.

The details of the wake and funeral are as follows:

Funeral:

February 14, 6 pm to 12 am

National Funeral Homes

151 NW 37th ave

Miami, FL 33125

Funeral:

February 15, 1:45 p.m.

Memorial Plan Flagler Memorial Park

5301 W Flagler St

Miami, FL 33134

Source: GoFundMe