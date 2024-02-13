Former Cuban Marlins player reaches a million-dollar agreement with the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO.- Outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler, of the Miami Marlins Until last year, he reached a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Francisco Giants according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal still depends on completing a medical examination.

Farhan Zaidi, San Francisco’s president of baseball operations, remains interested in bolstering his roster ahead of the start of spring training this week, and the arrival of the Cuban slugger bolsters new manager Bob Melvin’s cast of outfielders.

Jorge Soler (2).jpg Cuban Jorge Soler, of the Miami Marlins, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the duel on Friday, August 18, 2023, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill

Soler, 31, was selected to his first All-Star Game last season with Miami. He also brings the type of versatility that Zaidi values ​​as a hitter who gets on base with regularity and can defend in both corners of the outfield.

Soler played 137 games with the Marlins last season, hitting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He totaled 102 games as a designated hitter.

He arrives at the Giants at a great time:

The games played were the third most in his 10-year career in the majors, with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. He appeared in all 162 games with the Royals in 2019, and then 140 with Kansas City and the Braves in 2021.

San Francisco intends to fight for the National League West title after hiring Melvin from San Diego, its division rival, to replace Gabe Kapler after two straight years out of the playoffs. The Giants set a franchise record with 107 wins and the division crown in 2021.

Source: With information from AP