Employee attacked with a knife: the police are looking for a petrol station robber in Berlin-Steglitz

With images from a surveillance camera, the Berlin police are looking for a man who is said to have attacked a gas station in Berlin-Steglitz.

On December 10, 2022 – a Saturday – the man entered the sales room of the gas station on Barnackufer at around 1.30 a.m., which according to the police was actually only open via the night counter at that time. After some time, the 19-year-old employee asked the man to leave the salesroom. Suddenly the man attacked him with a beer bottle. He also grabbed a knife that was lying on the counter area. He injured the employee’s arm.

With these photos, the police are looking for the alleged gas station robber. © Police Berlin

The alleged robber then went behind the cash desk. There he took money and half a carton of cigarettes. The door, which has now been closed, initially prevented him from escaping. He hit it with a fire extinguisher until the gas station employee opened it. The man then fled in an unknown direction. The employee was slightly injured.

The investigators ask:

Who knows the man and knows who he is and where he usually stays?

Who saw anything that could be related to the crime?

Investigators receive information at Eiswaldtstraße 18 in Lankwitz, by phone (030) 46 64-47 31 32, by email to [email protected] or at any other police station. (tsp)

