Energy expert Tobias Proell as a guest

The EU wants to significantly increase the share of renewable energy by 2030. That was decided last week. Austria is also behind schedule. How can renewables be expanded faster? Climate and energy expert Tobias Proell from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences is also involved.

Finland election

Finland is electing a new parliament today. A shift to the right is generally expected. The first results in the ZIB2, we switch live to our reporter in Helsinki.

Hashim Thaci in court

The former UCK fighter and later Kosovar politician Hashim Thaci has to answer for himself in The Hague starting tomorrow. He is accused of war crimes.

ZIB2 with Marie-Claire Zimmermann, 9.50 p.m., ORF2

Mail an die ZIB2 (mailto: [email protected])

Text version: Time in the picture