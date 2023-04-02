Lack of success: Russian war observers demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bakhmut

Russian military bloggers reveal themselves a report by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said disappointed by the lack of successes of the military and demand a withdrawal of Russian troops from Bakhmut.

Russia was unable to win decisive battles throughout the winter. An actual large-scale offensive would not be feasible if the Russian military did not capture the strategically important cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Instead of wasting their resources on the front lines, the military should prepare for the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive between Orthodox Easter on April 16 and Soviet Labor Day on May 9.

The deputy military chief of the occupied Donzek region, Alexander Chodakowski, also sees it that way: According to him, Russia should take up defensive positions, reports the ISW. (tsp)

