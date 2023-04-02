19h36 – Reims: despite a 3-0, Still did not like everything 19h24 – Eng. : Newcastle knocks Man Utd off the podium! 19h15 – Strasbourg: Salts annoyed by the start of 2nd MT 19h03 – L1: the provisional classification 19h02 – L1: Monaco 4-3 Strasbourg (finished) 18h55 – PSG-OL: a great offer at Parions Sport! 18h42 – Nice: Dante asks for a questioning 6:30 p.m – Nantes: Kombouar feels shame 18h22 – Brest: Roy felt a click against Toulouse 18h13 – Esp. : le Real facile, tripl express de Benzema 17h52 – Lorient: Abergel assumes its responsibilities 17h06 – It. : Lazio confort sa 2e place 16h57 – L1 : Angers 1-1 Nice (fini) 16h54 – L1: Brest 3-1 Toulouse (finished) 16h54 – L1: Nantes 0-3 Reims (finished) 16h53 – L1: Clermont 2-1 Ajaccio (finished) 16h40 – Liverpool: the bus is shot by a projectile 16h29 – Lille: a deserved success for Fonseca 16h12 – L1: Monaco-Strasbourg, line-ups 16h04 – Leicester: Rodgers no longer manager (off.) 15h33 – Lorient: the regrets of T. Le Bris 3:15 p.m. – Lille: Zhegrova enjoyed his double 14h53 – L1: Lille 3-1 Lorient (finished) 14h44 – Bavaria : Kahn recadre Matthus 14h29 – PSG: Donnarumma will have to raise his level 14h12 – L1 : Clermont-AC Ajaccio, the compos 14h06 – L1: Nantes-Reims, line-ups 14h03 – L1: Brest-Toulouse, line-ups 14h01 – L1 : Angers-Nice, les compos 13h38 – Year : Flick buy Fati 1:18 p.m – Bayern: Pavard talks about his future 12h57 – Auxerre: Niang tackles the supporters! 12h40 – Man Utd: already a new contract for Ten Hag? 12h12 – L1: Lille-Lorient, line-ups 11h49 – PSG: Rabiot responds to rumors 11h41 – Bara: Messi, Piqu’s warning 11h23 – PSG: Xavi Simons confirms the trend 11h13 – Troyes: big concern for Ripart 11h04 – Man City : Guardiola is sorry for his clbration 10h42 – OM : Clauss a agac Tudor 10h18 – Nantes: Hadjam cart because of Ramadan? 10:00 a.m – Man Utd: Leicester want Maguire back 09h44 – Lyon: PSG still wants Cherki 09h13 – Rennes: Genesio no longer believes too much in the podium 09h02 – L1: Paris SG-Lyon, the probable compositions 01/04 – Bayern: Tuchel not completely satisfied 01/04 – Rennes: lie, the Bretons can’t do it… 01/04 – Lens: 15 goals, goal achieved for Openda 01/04 – Lens: Openda’s declaration of love! 01/04 – Lens : Samba flicite ses troupes 01/04 – Rennes: Theate deplores a bad operation 01/04 – Lens: the top 5, the incredible stat 01/04 – Esp. : the Bara rolls against Elche 01/04 – L1: the provisional classification 01/04 – L1: Rennes 0-1 Lens (finished) 01/04 – Ita. : Kean goalscorer, Juve continues 01/04 – Inter: Lukaku, the development of Marotta 01/04 – Bara: Messi-Xavi, regular exchanges 01/04 – L2: the provisional classification 01/04 – L2: the results of the evening 01/04 – Troyes: Gallon’s tears 01/04 – All. : aid par Kobel, le Bayern bat Dortmund ! 01/04 – Eng. : Chelsea falls back into its failings 01/04 – L1: Rennes-Lens, line-ups 01/04 – Ita. : Fiorentina surprises Inter 01/04 – Bilbao: Sancet extends until… 2032 (off.) 01/04 – Udinese: it’s complicated for Thauvin… 01/04 – Auxerre: Plissier believes in his team 01/04 – Auxerre: maintenance, Niang does not ignite 01/04 – Troyes: Rony Lopes due to errors 01/04 – Auxerre: Da Costa savors a key success 01/04 – L1: Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (finished) 01/04 – VIDEO: Klassiker, Kobel’s big dumpling! 01/04 – Man City: Guardiola ignites for Alvarez! 01/04 – Tottenham: the recal club by Kovac? 01/04 – Liverpool: a touch with Kim Min-jae? 01/04 – Eng. : Arsenal rolled, a double for Jesus! 01/04 – EdF: C. Tolisso – “I’m not stupid” 01/04 – It. : Atalanta doubles Roma 01/04 – All. : Leipzig sinks, Union Berlin regales 01/04 – Liverpool: Klopp not tender with his players 01/04 – Man City: Guardiola praises his team 01/04 – L2: Saint-Etienne returns to success 01/04 – Real: Brazil, Ancelotti responds to the rumor 01/04 – L1: Auxerre-Troyes, line-ups 01/04 – Fiorentina: season ends for Sirigu? 01/04 – Ang. : Manchester City corrige Liverpool ! 01/04 – Bara: Xavi doesn’t want Fati 01/04 – Arsenal: the regrets of Pp 01/04 – PSG: five absent against Lyon 01/04 – Atletico: Griezmann aims for Aragonese record 01/04 – Rennes: Theate is not a fan of VAR 01/04 – Chelsea: Havertz does not forget Tuchel 01/04 – Frankfurt: Bayern advantage for Kolo Muani? 01/04 – Montpellier: Der Zakarian rather satisfied 01/04 – Nantes: Delort talks about his difficulties 01/04 – Man Utd: Ten Hag optimistic for Martial 01/04 – Liverpool: investments this t 01/04 – EdF (f): the money? Not a problem for Renard 01/04 – EdF (f): Fox warned by his entourage 01/04 – Inter: Onana in the sights of Chelsea 01/04 – OM: Payet complains about the calendar 01/04 – Man City: Hland, the jackpot with Nike 01/04 – Nice: the price of Thuram fix 01/04 – OM: Tudor expected a lot more 01/04 – PSG: no decision taken for Galtier 31/03 – OM : Rongier trs annoying… 31/03 – OM : Tudor prend la defense of Vitinha 31/03 – Montpellier: too big? Khazri responds 31/03 – Juve: Allegri gives news of Pogba 31/03 – OM: S. Gigot – “not the height” 31/03 – Montpellier: a fair result for Lecomte 31/03 – L1: the provisional classification 31/03 – L1: Marseille 1-1 Montpellier (finished) 31/03 – Benfica: Schmidt until 2026 (official) 31/03 – Bavaria : Kimmich-Goretzka, Tuchel passe l’ponge 31/03 – Arsenal: Lacazette not surprised 31/03 – Lyon: hard to stop Mbapp for White 31/03 – Cameroun: Eto’o Conforte Song 31/03 – Tottenham: Paratici back (official)

