| 19h36–Reims: despite a 3-0, Still did not like everything
| 19h24–Eng. : Newcastle knocks Man Utd off the podium!
| 19h15–Strasbourg: Salts annoyed by the start of 2nd MT
| 19h03–L1: the provisional classification
| 19h02–L1: Monaco 4-3 Strasbourg (finished)
| 18h55–PSG-OL: a great offer at Parions Sport!
| 18h42–Nice: Dante asks for a questioning
| 6:30 p.m–Nantes: Kombouar feels shame
| 18h22–Brest: Roy felt a click against Toulouse
| 18h13–Esp. : le Real facile, tripl express de Benzema
| 17h52–Lorient: Abergel assumes its responsibilities
| 17h06–It. : Lazio confort sa 2e place
| 16h57–L1 : Angers 1-1 Nice (fini)
| 16h54–L1: Brest 3-1 Toulouse (finished)
| 16h54–L1: Nantes 0-3 Reims (finished)
| 16h53–L1: Clermont 2-1 Ajaccio (finished)
| 16h40–Liverpool: the bus is shot by a projectile
| 16h29–Lille: a deserved success for Fonseca
| 16h12–L1: Monaco-Strasbourg, line-ups
| 16h04–Leicester: Rodgers no longer manager (off.)
| 15h33–Lorient: the regrets of T. Le Bris
| 3:15 p.m.–Lille: Zhegrova enjoyed his double
| 14h53–L1: Lille 3-1 Lorient (finished)
| 14h44–Bavaria : Kahn recadre Matthus
| 14h29–PSG: Donnarumma will have to raise his level
| 14h12–L1 : Clermont-AC Ajaccio, the compos
| 14h06–L1: Nantes-Reims, line-ups
| 14h03–L1: Brest-Toulouse, line-ups
| 14h01–L1 : Angers-Nice, les compos
| 13h38–Year : Flick buy Fati
| 1:18 p.m–Bayern: Pavard talks about his future
| 12h57–Auxerre: Niang tackles the supporters!
| 12h40–Man Utd: already a new contract for Ten Hag?
| 12h12–L1: Lille-Lorient, line-ups
| 11h49–PSG: Rabiot responds to rumors
| 11h41–Bara: Messi, Piqu’s warning
| 11h23–PSG: Xavi Simons confirms the trend
| 11h13–Troyes: big concern for Ripart
| 11h04–Man City : Guardiola is sorry for his clbration
| 10h42–OM : Clauss a agac Tudor
| 10h18–Nantes: Hadjam cart because of Ramadan?
| 10:00 a.m–Man Utd: Leicester want Maguire back
| 09h44–Lyon: PSG still wants Cherki
| 09h13–Rennes: Genesio no longer believes too much in the podium
| 09h02–L1: Paris SG-Lyon, the probable compositions
| 01/04–Bayern: Tuchel not completely satisfied
| 01/04–Rennes: lie, the Bretons can’t do it…
| 01/04–Lens: 15 goals, goal achieved for Openda
| 01/04–Lens: Openda’s declaration of love!
| 01/04–Lens : Samba flicite ses troupes
| 01/04–Rennes: Theate deplores a bad operation
| 01/04–Lens: the top 5, the incredible stat
| 01/04–Esp. : the Bara rolls against Elche
| 01/04–L1: the provisional classification
| 01/04–L1: Rennes 0-1 Lens (finished)
| 01/04–Ita. : Kean goalscorer, Juve continues
| 01/04–Inter: Lukaku, the development of Marotta
| 01/04–Bara: Messi-Xavi, regular exchanges
| 01/04–L2: the provisional classification
| 01/04–L2: the results of the evening
| 01/04–Troyes: Gallon’s tears
| 01/04–All. : aid par Kobel, le Bayern bat Dortmund !
| 01/04–Eng. : Chelsea falls back into its failings
| 01/04–L1: Rennes-Lens, line-ups
| 01/04–Ita. : Fiorentina surprises Inter
| 01/04–Bilbao: Sancet extends until… 2032 (off.)
| 01/04–Udinese: it’s complicated for Thauvin…
| 01/04–Auxerre: Plissier believes in his team
| 01/04–Auxerre: maintenance, Niang does not ignite
| 01/04–Troyes: Rony Lopes due to errors
| 01/04–Auxerre: Da Costa savors a key success
| 01/04–L1: Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (finished)
| 01/04–VIDEO: Klassiker, Kobel’s big dumpling!
| 01/04–Man City: Guardiola ignites for Alvarez!
| 01/04–Tottenham: the recal club by Kovac?
|
01/04–Liverpool: a touch with Kim Min-jae?
|
01/04–Eng. : Arsenal rolled, a double for Jesus!
|
01/04–EdF: C. Tolisso – “I’m not stupid”
|
01/04–It. : Atalanta doubles Roma
|
01/04–All. : Leipzig sinks, Union Berlin regales
|
01/04–Liverpool: Klopp not tender with his players
|
01/04–Man City: Guardiola praises his team
|
01/04–L2: Saint-Etienne returns to success
|
01/04–Real: Brazil, Ancelotti responds to the rumor
|
01/04–L1: Auxerre-Troyes, line-ups
|
01/04–Fiorentina: season ends for Sirigu?
|
01/04–Ang. : Manchester City corrige Liverpool !
|
01/04–Bara: Xavi doesn’t want Fati
|
01/04–Arsenal: the regrets of Pp
|
01/04–PSG: five absent against Lyon
|
01/04–Atletico: Griezmann aims for Aragonese record
|
01/04–Rennes: Theate is not a fan of VAR
|
01/04–Chelsea: Havertz does not forget Tuchel
|
01/04–Frankfurt: Bayern advantage for Kolo Muani?
|
01/04–Montpellier: Der Zakarian rather satisfied
|
01/04–Nantes: Delort talks about his difficulties
|
01/04–Man Utd: Ten Hag optimistic for Martial
|
01/04–Liverpool: investments this t
|
01/04–EdF (f): the money? Not a problem for Renard
|
01/04–EdF (f): Fox warned by his entourage
|
01/04–Inter: Onana in the sights of Chelsea
|
01/04–OM: Payet complains about the calendar
|
01/04–Man City: Hland, the jackpot with Nike
|
01/04–Nice: the price of Thuram fix
|
01/04–OM: Tudor expected a lot more
|
01/04–PSG: no decision taken for Galtier
|
31/03–OM : Rongier trs annoying…
|
31/03–OM : Tudor prend la defense of Vitinha
|
31/03–Montpellier: too big? Khazri responds
|
31/03–Juve: Allegri gives news of Pogba
|
31/03–OM: S. Gigot – “not the height”
|
31/03–Montpellier: a fair result for Lecomte
|
31/03–L1: the provisional classification
|
31/03–L1: Marseille 1-1 Montpellier (finished)
|
31/03–Benfica: Schmidt until 2026 (official)
|
31/03–Bavaria : Kimmich-Goretzka, Tuchel passe l’ponge
|
31/03–Arsenal: Lacazette not surprised
|
31/03–Lyon: hard to stop Mbapp for White
|
31/03–Cameroun: Eto’o Conforte Song
|
31/03–Tottenham: Paratici back (official)