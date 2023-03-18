England hot for giant duel | Real expects “hell”

“Now it’s getting serious”

Manchester City against Bayern Munich – it’s the hammer pairing of yesterday’s Champions League quarter-finals. While the round of 16 against RB Leipzig ultimately turned out to be a walk for the Skyblues, a completely different caliber is now waiting with the German record champions. “Now it’s getting serious”the ‘Mirror’ knows and sharpens the focus on the special components of these duels: “Pep meets Bayern”.

Real’s respect for Chelsea

The pairing of Real Madrid and Chelsea is also highly attractive. The royals are favored as the defending champions and confident conquerors of Liverpool FC. But the Blues also showed against Borussia Dortmund that they can shift up a gear or two when the Champions League anthem is played. The ‘as’ predicts a tough fight for Real: “Through Hell to Get to Heaven”according to today’s headline in the Spanish newspaper.

Portugal vs. Italy

The Italian teams are surprisingly strong this season. Two Serie A clubs will meet a Portuguese team in the upcoming round of the European Cup: Benfica in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Sporting in the Europa League against Freiburg conquerors Juventus Turin. “Let’s Go Italy”calls ‘A Bola’ to the competition from the boot.