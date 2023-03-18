Mogul skiing: Perrine Laffont ends her season with a 30th World Cup victory

The French skier got the better of the two Americans Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giacco in the parallel event.

Guaranteed to win her 5th big crystal globe, Perrine Laffont ended her season in the best of ways by gleaning her 30th victory in the Mogul Skiing World Cup, Saturday March 18, on the slopes of Almaty in Kazakhstan. In the final of the parallel event, the Frenchwoman dominated Jaelin Kauf (21-14), vice-world champion in singles and in parallel behind the Pyrenean two weeks ago in Bakuriani (Georgia). Another American, Olivia Giacco, took the third step of the podium.

“I’m just happy that the season is over, it’s been hard and complicated. It’s great to finish with two wins. I also have my two globes with me, I’m so happy”commented the 24-year-old skier.

An exceptional season

A year after her disappointing fourth place at the 2022 Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou (China), Perrine Laffont has set the record straight. With two gold medals at the World Championships in singles and dual, four World Cup victories, eleven podiums out of twelve races this winter, the big globe in the general classification and the small globe in dual moguls, the Habs have resumed the full powers of his discipline.

A success notably acquired thanks to her new staff for this post-Olympic season, which the skier from Monts d’Olmes, in the Ariège Pyrenees, did not fail to salute: “A huge thank you to all my staff, because we have done a great job this season.”