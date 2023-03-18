St. Pauli: Vasilj thinks about an extension

St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj can imagine staying at Millerntor for a longer period of time. According to the 27-year-old, there have not yet been any contract talks, “but I wouldn’t mind staying a little longer at St. Pauli”, as he admits in an interview with the ‘Hamburger Abendblatt’. Vasilj’s contract with Hamburg currently runs until 2024.

Since arriving in the summer of 2021, the goalkeeper has made 52 competitive appearances for the second division side. The Bosnian is currently enjoying working under head coach Fabian Hürzeler, who took over the helm in December. “At least I’ve never felt better and enjoy every game”raves Vasilj, “especially with this style. It makes me feel a lot more connected to the team because I’m involved more regularly.”

