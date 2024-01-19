Enjoy the latest news from Gente de Zona

Opening Friday for Local People; “Por Así”, the new song by the popular Cuban duo is already wreaking havoc and making fans of Alexander Delgado y Randy Malcom.

“My people! ‘There’ now available on all digital platforms. Now let’s enjoy ‘Over There’, which arrived on Friday and got hot!”, the artists announced on their official Instagram profile along with a fragment of the video clip.

The song is Chapter 4 of what they have called “Too Much The Series”and like the three titles that preceded it, “Feliz”, “Demasiado” and “Ay Martica”, the video for this one was also recorded in Villa Tartaruga, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic under the direction of Pedro Vázquez.

Once again the artists were accompanied in the audiovisual of his partners Mily Alemán and Annabay PozoAlexander’s daughter Kuki and several friends.

For several days Gente de Zona has been promoting this release on its networks, generating many expectations among its fans.

After sharing a preview of the topic It was already known that it was a song to dance to and enjoy from beginning to end.

Without further ado, here we leave you with “Over There”: