Houston Astros hire one of the best relievers on the market

The Houston Astros have agreed to terms with free agent closer Josh Hader on a record contract for a reliever, marking a sudden and eye-catching addition to their bullpen.

Hader’s contract is for five years and $95 million and will pay him $19 million per season, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to the Chronicle. It includes a full no-trade clause and does not include any opt-outs or club options. The agreement is pending a physical examination.

The New York Mets signed closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102 million contract last offseason that included deferred payments that made his value about $93 million for competitive balance tax purposes.

Hader is considered by many to be one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. The firefighter was called to five All-Star Games before entering free agency this year for the first time in his career.

At 29 years old, he entered the free market this year in style, demonstrating that the ups and downs he showed in 2022 were nothing more than an anomaly.

Hader was brilliant for the Padres in 2023, posting a 1.28 ERA in 56.1 innings, holding opponents to a batting average of just .163 and a slugging percentage of .224.

Additionally, Hader was known for being one of the most consistent relievers in the game, pitching at least 50 innings in each of his full seasons (not counting 2020) since 2018, while only landing on the injured list in one. occasion, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: With information from MLB.com