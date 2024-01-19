Young Cuban with deportation order paints impressive painting of Trump and Biden

A young Cuban facing deportation in the United States painted a stunning painting of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The journalist Mario J. Pentón showed on his Twitter account the work of Hanser López, who according to his social networks is a professional tattoo artist and is living in Houston.

“Hanser López, a Cuban who recently arrived in the US, paints a canvas of Trump drawing Biden. He has a deportation order with supervision, it is i220b. Let’s help everyone see his talent,” the reporter asked.

In the painting, Trump is seen sitting while painting a painting of the Democratic president.

If the young artist is in this immigration status, it is because he must have arrived in the country illegally, by raft or through the land border, and was unable to demonstrate credible fear to the authorities.

He is just one of the tens of thousands of emigrants with real possibilities of being returned to Cuba, since the United States resumed the deportation of Cubans with that status in 2023.