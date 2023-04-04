Mahrez in Premier League history: ‘This is a special record for me!’

Riyad Mahrez becomes the best African passer in the history of the Premier League. The captain of the national team says he is proud and lucky at the same time to reach this important stage in his career.

During the last match against Liverpool, Riyad Mahrez occasionally regained his starting spot. The least we can say is that he contributed greatly to the victory of Manchester City, who won with a final score of four goals to one. By delivering an assist, it was an opportunity for the international to break a new record.

Indeed, he becomes the best African passer in the Premier League with 56 assists. He dethrones the Ivorian star Didier Drogba who was in the lead with 55 assists. The native of Sarcelles says he is happy and proud to beat this record. He also says he is ambitious to do even more.

“56 assists. I am very proud to have reached this milestone and I was lucky to have been surrounded by all these great players throughout my Premier League career. It’s a special record for me and I’m definitely going more. Thanks for all the posts.” He wrote on his official Facebook account where he joined his post with a video of his 56 assists with Leicester City and Man City since joining the English league in 2014.

READ ALSO: Man City: Mahrez stands out as the King of African passers in the Premier League

“FIFA World Cup” pays tribute to Riyadh

The official “FIFA World Cup” facebook page has not forgotten Riyad Mahrez. Indeed, she paid him a nice tribute after breaking the record for best passer in the Premier League.

“A pleasant weekend for the Algerian Riyad Mahrez. The Manchester City star becomes the best African assist provider in the history of the Premier League. Is it time to see him with Algeria in the World Cup? “.