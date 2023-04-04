The US finds more than 1,800 migrants in hiding during 2023

Juarez City.- Agents of the United States Border Patrol have found more than 1,800 migrants in more than 130 hideouts in the region during fiscal year 2023.

“We encourage anyone with information to report any suspicious activity to our office. A single call can help save many lives,” said Anthony “Scott” Good, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent.

The latest findings occurred on Sunday, April 2, at the Ysleta station, where agents found 140 migrants in two hideouts.

The first group was found during the early hours of Sunday near North Loop Drive and North Zaragoza Road, after they received information about a possible hideout in that area.

“When the agents arrived, they located 51 migrants inside the residence. The migrants were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. All the migrants were in good health. Two of the migrants, of Mexican nationality, were identified by the agents as the caretakers of the residence. Both will face federal charges for the smuggling scheme,” the US authority reported.

The second group was located during midday on the same Sunday, when Ysleta agents, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety, found 94 immigrants hiding.

Agents received information from interviews from the previous hideout house that it possibly housed migrants located near North Loop Drive and North Carolina Drive in El Paso, Texas. When the agents arrived at the scene, they found 94 migrants from Guatemala, Mexico and Ecuador.

“All the migrants were in good health despite being housed in deplorable conditions,” the Border Patrol said.

He reported that all the migrants found were processed under the authority of Title 42 or Title 8.