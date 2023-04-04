“Kettner’s Kamota”: Essen has a new starred restaurant

Essen.

The new restaurant guide “Guide Michelin” was presented in Karlsruhe on Tuesday (April 4). Essen now has a new starred restaurant.

New starred restaurant in Essen: In the new edition of the restaurant guide presented in Karlsruhe on Tuesday (April 4th). „Guide Michelin“ 334 gourmet restaurants nationwide have been awarded the coveted stars. Essen has a new starred restaurant. It was awarded a star for the first time “Kettner’s Kamota” in Werden. Modern Austrian cuisine is offered there. Our editorial team visited the restaurant in Werden’s old town in early 2022, shortly after it opened.

Back then, top chef Jürgen Kettner, who was born in Styria, and his business partner Wiebke Meier served a menu à la “Kettner’s Kamota”. That means: Traditional recipes meet Asian elegance (read our report from back then here).

It also has a star in Essen Restaurant “Schote” in Ruettenscheid, which was happy about the renewed award on social media. The “Hannappel” in Horst also kept its star and posted on the Internet: “The star will shine over our restaurant in 2023.”

Restaurant tester impressed by the boldness and flexibility of restaurateurs

But back to the presentation of the new edition of the “Michelin Guide”: The director of the restaurant guide for Germany and Switzerland, Ralf Flinkenflügel, spoke on Tuesday at the presentation of the new edition of the remarkable consistency in the quality of German gastronomy.













The testers were particularly impressed by the commitment, courage and flexibility with which the restaurateurs are defying the difficult economic times and the shortage of skilled workers. The increasing awareness of a more sustainable way of working is also gratifying. “Many are committed to sustainability and rely on regional and seasonality in their cuisine.”





Michelin stars have been awarded in Germany since 1966

In Germany there are now ten three-star restaurants, 50 two-star restaurants and 274 one-star restaurants. The Michelin Guide is published in 41 countries, including Europe, the USA and Asia. Behind the renowned red restaurant guide is the French tire manufacturer of the same name.

In Germany, the first “Michelin Guide” appeared in 1910, at that time still dedicated to “gentlemen motorists” and primarily provided with road routes. The first Michelin stars in Germany were awarded in 1966. (dpa/red)

