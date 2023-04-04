They will launch in May a tender for a new garbage collection service

Juarez City.– The tender for the new garbage collection service is planned to be launched in May, after the Cabildo approves making a contract that exceeds one year, that is, for several years, the mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, indicated this day.

He said that in April it is expected that the Cabildo approves drawing up a contract that goes beyond the municipal administration and later the national public bidding will be launched.

He added that several companies are projected to obtain the concession for the garbage collection service.

“In April, that is, in this month we have to submit to the Cabildo the approval of the multi-year contract and once the Cabildo authorizes us, which is most likely yes, because there is no way to bid this for one year or in what What remains of the administration is not a business, no one could invest the number of new trucks that are going to be required, once it is approved we will be in a position to launch the tender, perhaps starting in May,” said this tomorrow at a press conference.