EPS death: Possible link to Pizza Hut shooting investigated: sources – Reuters

Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.

const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan was shot early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute call around 12:47 a.m. in the area of ​​114 Avenue and 132 Street.

The teenager also shot his mother, who is hospitalized, before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Thursday evening.

A few days earlier, a gunman entered the Pizza Hut at 114 Avenue and 132 Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and shot the employee.

Police released an image and description of the shooter on Monday evening, describing the person as wearing a bulky black coat, tight black pants or jeans, black shoes or boots and a multicolored face covering.

Restaurant security video shows a person with a gun entering the restaurant and waving the gun back and forth before shooting the employee.

The restaurant is only a block away from Thursday’s shooting.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, police were asked if there was a connection between the two investigations, but they remained silent.

“Certainly the geographic location, the way in which these offenses were committed, the fact that a firearm was used in both cases, certainly, we are aware of that, it is certainly the subject of a investigation,” Deputy Chief Devin Laforce told reporters.

“As soon as we can make a decision, confirmation or not, we will publish it definitively. »

Laforce said the teen was known to police, but his relationship with officers was not criminal in nature.

“He was known to the police, but he was never charged with an offence, as I understand it. »



With files from David Ewasuk of CTV News Edmonton