Euro 2024: Switzerland have fun 5-0!

In the first matches of the day as part of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Switzerland signed a real card against Belarus (5-0) in Group I this Saturday. Ideally launched by a tripl from Steffen (4th, 17th, 29th), the Swiss then drove the point home through Xhaka (62nd) and Amdouni (65th). In this pool, Israel and Kosovo were unable to separate (1-1).

In a tense geopolitical context, Turkey won against Armenia (2-1) in Group D. After Kabak (10th) opened the score against his side, the Turks reverse the situation by Kk (35th) and Aktrkoğlu (64th). Finally, at home, Scotland got off to a good start in Group A against Cyprus (3-0) with logical success thanks to McGinn (21st) and McTominay (87th, 90+3rd).

