The key position that Chivas will seek to reinforce next summer

A fair analysis cannot be made of the project of Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic in Chivas de Guadalajara until their participation in the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament ends. So far, the rojiblancos have shown an improvement compared to previous seasons, but their performance has not been enough to put them as candidates for the title.
The Sacred Flock has improved in some ways, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The hiring of Víctor Guzmán has proven to be a great success by the rojiblanca board, but there are still many areas of opportunity. Facing Apertura 2023, there are two positions that Chivas has to strengthen intelligently: goal and forward.
According to the most recent reports, Chivas will make an effort to find a guaranteed goalkeeper. Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez is still unconsolidated, so they would seek the signing of José de Jesús Corona or Carlos Acevedo.
For this semester, the board brought in Daniel Ríos as a solution for the forward, however, the former MLS player has fallen short. To this we must add that José Juan Macías relapsed into his injury, Ronaldo Cisneros has not contributed what is expected and Luis Puente has had practically no minutes with the first team.
In this sense, one of the priorities is to hire a quality nine that can make a difference. Although names have not yet been considered, it is logical that the Rebaño Sagrado go back to look for elements like Brando Vázquez and Eduardo Aguirre, or that they take risks for footballers like Roberto de la Rosa or Santiago Muñoz himself.