Javiera Grez reveals that she prayed for Luis Mena not to leave Colo Colo Femenino

Javiera Grez spoke about the relationship that the squad has with the coach, Luis Mena, where he revealed that he prayed that the former Colo Colo defender would not leave the Cacique women’s team.

Javiera Grez is one of the figures of Colo Colo Femenino, who will seek this season to revalidate the national title achieved in 2022 and represent Popular in a good way in the Copa Libertadores, which will take place in Colombia in October.

In the Cacique Femenino squad, the days count for its premiere in the National Championship. Las Albas will debut this Sunday, March 26 from 11 a.m. at the Municipal de Puente Alto against Cobresal. The match may mark the official debut of the reinforcements that arrived this season with the aim of achieving the goals that the team set for itself once the preseason began at the Monumental Stadium.

Hours away from jumping back onto the field, Javiera Grez was interviewed by DaleAlbo. The national team told how essential Luis Mena, coach of the Eternal Champion’s Women’s team, is for the team. “I said it from the beginning, andThe teacher Luis Mena gave confidence to players who did not have it, I include myselfhad lost many steps in the past technical bodies and the teacher brought out my best version. I think that helped the group a lot to uniteyou can talk person to person with him, that is valued,” began the Little Giant, as she is nicknamed.

In addition, he revealed what he did when there were rumors that Luis Mena could assume the bench of the Chilean Women’s team. Greg recounted that “I have to be honest, I prayed that he wouldn’t leaveI think he does very well here, I think he can go later, but I feel that it has not completed its cycle here yet and when that happens, it will be time to take its next step. If she had gone, she would have wished him well anyway.”

The favorite position for Javiera Grez

Javiera Grez not only talked about Luis Mena, but also talked about where she feels most comfortable on the pitch. The 22-year-old footballer was clear in maintaining that “where the teacher needs me I will beI take it very personally and I always try to give the teacher a choice, but my game is on the far leftThat way I can do more damage. I have played 9 and I feel comfortable, but where the teacher needs me, I will give 100%”.

This weekend, Javiera Grez and company will seek to start off on the right foot and will try to score the first three points for Colo Colo Femenino, which aims to achieve its 15th star in 2023.