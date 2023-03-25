Chabelo, of the disappointment of not going to the Olympic Games during his time in American football with the Pumas

All of Mexico mourns the death of Xavier López Chabelo and it is that, he is one of the most charismatic characters on Mexican television, in addition to the fact that his figure will be indelible.

many are the memories that Chabelo leaves in the hearts of Mexicanswhether they have met him in films with Cantinflas, in the program ‘La Carabina de Ambrosio’ or in his own tapes with Pepito.

Although, many of the new generations locate it as the host of the classic Sunday show, as well as an early riser, ‘En Familia’with the cataphyxias, the provincial friends and Mr. Aguilera.

Chabelo passed away on March 25, 2023 – Photo: Mexsport Agency

The thing is that Chabelo was much more than an actor or a presenter who gave away Muebles Troncoso, Xavier López was a great sports fanknown for his love of America.

But, Chabelo had a love for other sports like motorsports, Greco-Roman wrestling -which almost made him go to the Olympic Games- and even American football.

Chabelo in his Americanist way – Photo: Twitter (@ClubAmerica)

Chabelo close to going to the Olympic Games and his time on the gridiron

It was the year 1952, Helsinki was the site of the Olympic Games and Chabelo had earned his place to participate in the fairHe was even in the banner of the Mexa delegation together with the president, Miguel Aleman.

It was in Greco-Roman wrestling and it is that, when Xavier López was 17 years old, he participated in the National Championship and It was in that competition that he earned his place in the Olympics..

Unfortunately, he could not attend the fair and all due to the lack of financial support, because according to he counted himself Chabelo, that four days before traveling to Finland, They had to pay 40,000 pesos for the travel expenses and neither he nor his family had that amount. and could not participate in the Olympic Games.

Opening of the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games – Photo: Getty Images

This disappointment did not make him give up practicing the sport, because a few years later, American football became his way out of that bitter pill.

The Pumas opened the doors and he spent three years with the team, playing defensive tackle, thanks to its size and corpulence. After his journey on the gridiron, she decided that television would be the path he would take and the rest is history…

Pumas helmets – Photo: Mexsport Agency

