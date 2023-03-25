Man Utd : The pressure is also on

Barred by competition, winger Anthony Elanga (20, 16 Premier League appearances this season) has to make do with very limited playing time at Manchester United. Coming close to a move on loan during the winter transfer window, the Swede expressed his frustration and confided that he plans to leave at the end of the season if his situation does not change.

“It’s frustrating. It’s important for me to play. I’m focused on United, I’ll speak with the club afterwards. I like the club, but it’s important for me to play, underlined the Red Devil in front of the media. I spoke (Erik) ten Hag, I know what he wants me to do and I can only keep training hard.”

What throw a cold on the future of the Scandinavian MU despite a current contract until June 2026 …