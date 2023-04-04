European Publishing Awards 2023: Two awards for the Apotheken Umschau

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

Baierbrunn (ots)

It counts twice pharmacy magazine at this year’s European Publishing Awards 2023 among the winners in the Category “Storytelling”: They will be awarded Special supplement “Pensioner Bravo” in the print edition 1B/2022 as well as the output 11A/2022 with the cover story “Climate and Health”. The European Publishing Awards will be presented in June in Vienna.

Pharmacy magazine-editor-in-chief dr Dennis Ballwieser: “We are very happy about these two international awards. They show that the concepts behind these two issues have worked and that we have struck a chord. With the special supplement of ‘Retirement Bravo’, which has meanwhile won several awards, we wanted to Spread some optimism and joy, because laughter is contagious and keeps you healthy. The climate and health issue explains that climate protection can also be good for our health and that of our descendants.”

Modern health journalism at the highest level

The two excellent editions pharmacy magazine take into account the new overall orientation of Germany’s large health magazine, which is broader, more modern and younger. For example, major social issues of our time such as climate protection, new work and optimism and their effects on health have been finding their way into magazines and digital offers for a long time.

In the Print edition 1B/2022 with the special supplement “Pensioner-BRAVO” put the editors on the 66th birthday of pharmacy magazine converted their nickname “Retiree Bravo” into practice and, with the kind permission of the Bauer Media Group, designed health content in the layout of BRAVO and the corresponding categories (“Dr. Sommer”, Photo Love Story and the “Virus VIPs”). The cover of the special supplement was adorned by Marianne Koch, a former BRAVO cover star for many years pharmacy magazine– Columnist, actress and doctor.

The health magazine received another award for the edition 11A/2022 with the cover story “Climate and Health” under the motto #We can all do something. The arc is spanned by concrete tips and measures about the widespread fear of climate change and its psychological effects. Heat reaction plans in the cities and civil protection are discussed, meteorologist Sven Plöger reports on weather research, Luisa Neubauer and her grandmother tell how young and old work together to protect the climate. The issue also tells you how climate-friendly the local pharmacies are already, what benefits a “climate consultation hour in the doctor’s practice” has and how climate-neutral drug production can work.

Details on the European Publishing Congress on June 14th and 15th, 2023 in Vienna as well as the other award winners can be found at https://www.publishing-congress.com/.

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – Company announcements, transmitted by news aktuell