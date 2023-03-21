Learn How To Avoid Cramps With Training And Diet | metropolises

Can’t stand suffering from cramps anymore? Calm! Unfortunately, the situation is recurrent for both amateur and professional athletes. To avoid them, certain precautions are necessary.

“Cramps, in general, are defined as intense involuntary muscle contractions followed by severe pain. In general, they are caused by two reasons: water and electrolyte imbalance or overload”, says the teacher of the Physical Education course at Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) Ana Claudia Duarte.

How to avoid cramps

stretching

Ana reinforces that there are several types of stretching, such as static, ballistic and neuromuscular facilitation. With the aim of reducing cramps or relieving pain, static is recommended.

See the full report at SportLifepartner of metropolises.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.