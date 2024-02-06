European Union condemns the persecution of opponents in Venezuela

MADRID.- The European Union criticized the Nicolás Maduro regime for their recent persecution of the opposition, stressing that they have no right to select their opponents in the next presidential elections.

During a debate in European Parliament On the political situation in Venezuela after the disqualification of several opponents, the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the Barbados agreement, which seeks to move towards presidential elections that are “free and transparent” towards the end of year.

In this sense, the EU expressed its willingness to send European observers if the opposition, led by the candidate Maria Corina Machadoparticipates in the elections, despite the fact that the latter is disqualified by the Supreme Court.

“If the elections do not take place in conditions where the results can be recognized by the Venezuelan people and the international community, it will mean that the political crisis that began in 2015 will continue to deteriorate,” Johansson said.

Maintain sanctions

Regarding European sanctions against Venezuelan individuals and entities, the Swedish commissioner reiterated that the EU will continue to review them based on political events in Venezuela.

For their part, different political representatives in the European Parliament expressed their disagreement with the actions of the Venezuelan regime, and urged to maintain and, in some cases, toughen sanctions against the Maduro regime, as well as not to recognize the electoral results if they do not democratic standards agreed in Barbados are met.

“We demand that Venezuela comply with what was agreed in Barbados for a roadmap with free and democratic elections in 2024,” stressed Javi López of the PSOE.

Source: With information from Europa Press