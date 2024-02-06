Justice ratifies investigation into Cristina Kirchner for money laundering

BUENOS AIRES.- The justice of Argentina ratified the investigation against the former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner for a reason of alleged money laundering after the Federal Court of Cassation rejected an appeal presented by the former head of state’s lawyers.

Specifically, the reason why Fernandez de Kirchner is the call “K Money Route” which opened in 2013 and is related to the public works contracting of the businessman Lázaro Báez very close to the Kichners, especially during the mandate of Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007). It is suspected that the contracts were overpriced. Báez has already been convicted of laundering $55 million.

On July 5, 2023, Fernandez de Kirchner She was favored with a dismissal from the prosecutor in the case, Guillermo Marijuan, the same one who charged her in 2016.

The NGO Republican Bases, linked to the party of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), Republican Proposal (PRO), filed a complaint in the same case and requested that Fernández de Kirchner be reinstated as a defendant.

On November 28, 2023, the case was reopened after the Federal Chamber revoked the dismissal of the former vice president of Argentina.

Fernández presented an appeal against the revocation of that dismissal, which was rejected this Monday, which is why the investigation will remain open, now in the hands of Judge Sebastián Casanello.

On December 6, 2022, Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office after being found guilty of fraudulent administration of public funds in the concession of public works. However, the sentence is not yet final, since she appealed.

Fernández lost her privileges when she left the position of vice president, on December 10, 2023. However, the 70 years she turned in February 2023 would allow her to request home confinement.

Source: EDITORIAL / With information from Perfil.com