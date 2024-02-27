European Union demands concrete advances in Human Rights from Cuba

MADRID.- This Tuesday, the European Union urged Cuba to demonstrate concrete progress in the field of Human Rights, highlighting its concern on this issue and offering financial support to accompany the necessary economic reforms on the island.

During a debate in European Parliament Focusing on the Cuban situation, the Commissioner for International Cooperation, Jutta Urpilainen, supported the Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement with Cuba as a way to maintain “critical but constructive” relations with the designated ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Urpilainen also highlighted the continued relevance of the agreement’s objectives in the current context of global crisis and instability.

The Finnish commissioner emphasized that the European Union hopes to see concrete results in terms of Human Rights and stressed the importance of carrying out economic reforms to address the deterioration of the living conditions of Cuban citizens.

Rejection of dialogue with Cuba

During the debate, the right-wing parties renewed their rejection of the Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement. The MEP of the Popular Party, Gabriel Mato, criticized the inaction of the European Union in the face of the persecution of dissidents in Cuba and questioned the lack of sanctions against Cuban leaders.

From Ciudadanos, José Ramón Bauza compared the situation in Cuba with that of Russia, highlighting cases of murdered dissidents and demanding a stronger response from the European Union. Vox MEP Hermann Tertsch denounced the “hypocrisy” of Brussels for not adequately condemning the situation on the island and called for an end to the agreement that he considers unworthy.

Source: With information from Europa Press