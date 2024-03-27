Eva Mendes explains why she paused acting due to motherhood

MIAMI.- Eva Mendes is not afraid to address the reasons why he distanced himself from cinema a decade ago: maternity. In an interview with the Today Show, the actress He explained that he put his career on pause to dedicate himself to the care of his two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, the result of his relationship with Ryan Gosling .

The interpreter explained that after the birth of the girls, the decision about their professional future was not difficult. “I’m lucky. I get to spend time with my daughters,” she said.

Mendes explained that it was a kind of non-verbal agreement that she and Gosling reached. “It was like, ‘OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work too. Only I’ll do it here.'”

However, she pointed out that although she is no longer seen starring in productions of the seventh art such as training day, Fast month, furious month, Hitch: seduction specialist o Lost River, The last film in which she participated in 2014 and which marked her partner’s debut as a director, does not mean that she is not involved in other projects of interest to her.

Relacin con Ryan Gosling

Eva and Ryan are one of the most beloved and reserved couples in Hollywood.

However, despite being away from the industry, Mendes follows in her lover’s footsteps, celebrates his achievements and expresses her pride in the professionalism that she brings to each of the productions.

An example of this was the publication that the businesswoman and model made when Ryan was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in the 2023 box office hit, Barbie. “Many people tried to shame him, but he created this very original, funny, emotional and iconic character and took him to the Oscars. I am more than proud to be this Ken’s Barbie,” she wrote on her networks.

In that sense, he told Today that when Gosling commits to a project he seeks to promote not only his work but that of the entire team.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this. The way he works, the way he commits to his task, how he wants to do everything in the best way possible, and that means pushing his co-stars to do their best. But unfortunately, There is only one Ryan in the world,” he said, remembering when they both shared on the set of The place where everything ends (2012).

Likewise, Eva Mendes feels calm about how they both share responsibilities at home.

In early March, the star shared photos from her trip to Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week.

“Mommy’s first fashion week in over 10 years! Yes, I haven’t been to a fashion event since I was a mom. Time flies when you’re a mom. Thanks for getting me out of the house @dolcegabbana!” she wrote.

Later, she also thanked her daughters’ father for staying at home taking care of the little ones.

Days later, after the Oscar ceremony concluded, Eva posted a photo on Instagram wearing the jacket and hat that Ryan would wear at the I’m Just Ken performance and wrote: “You carried Ken all the way to the Oscar, RG. Now “Come home, we have to put the girls to bed.”