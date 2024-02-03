Who are the members of the Benidorm Fest 2024 jury? From Beatriz Luengo to Carlos Baute

The Benidorm Fest 2024 has been the great attraction this January for RTVE. The contest now reaches the grand final this Saturday, February 3 and millions of Spaniards will be paying attention to television to find out who will represent Spain in Eurovision 2024.

The winner of the contest decide through a mixed vote between the democratic vote (25%), the televoting (25%) and the professional jury (50%) formed in this edition by eight experts; four national and four international.

national jury

Singer Beatriz Luengo, winner of two Latin Grammys and with a solid career both inside and outside our borders, she will be the spokesperson for the national jury. Of course, the composer will not be alone since she will have to work side by side with Guille Milkwayleader of the indie group La Casa Azul; about Carrasco, the singer-songwriter, actress and teacher who is an icon of music and television; and Carlos Bauteperformer of one of the most remembered songs of recent years: Hanging in your hands.

international jury

Lee Smithurts, head of the British delegation at Eurovision and executive producer of the contest that took place in 2023 in Liverpool, will be part of the international jury of this year’s Benidorm Fest. In addition to David Tserunyanhead of the Armenian delegation and executive producer of Junior Eurovision 2022; Marta Piekarska, head of the Polish delegation; and Nicole Refsingcreative director of artistic performances such as Eurovision 2014 in Copenhagen and creator of the staging of Melani, Spanish representative of Junior Eurovision 2019.

The presenters of the Benidorm Fest 2024

RTVE has also revealed the name of the three presenters who will serve as masters of ceremony during the Benidorm Fest 2024. None other than the singer Ruth Lorenzowho represented Spain in Eurovision 2014 with the song Dancing in the rain that achieved tenth place, and the journalists Ana Prada and Marc Calder.

And one more year, the contest will once again feature La noche del Benidorm Fest, the program that follows the gala and which compiles everything related to the contest. Be driven by Atitor Albizuapresenter of Figures and Letters, and for comedy Ins Hernad We also carry out Benidorm Calling with Jordi Cruz

