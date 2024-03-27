Streamer Tyler Blevins Ninja diagnosed with skin cancer

The 32-year-old streamer Tyler Blevins, better known by his nickname Ninja on social networks, has announced on his X account, formerly Twitter, that he suffers from skin cancer. The content creator is one of the most popular Fornite players on the internet, one of the most fashionable survival video games of the moment.

I’m still a little in shock, but I want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went to a dermatologist for an annual skin and mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the sole of my foot that they wanted to remove as a precaution, but it turned out to be melanoma, he explained.

Despite the worrying nature of the diagnosis, Ninja is optimistic as the diagnosis was made in the early stages. Still, The doctors have found another lump of strange origin that the doctors are investigating to determine if it could also be related to skin cancer or not.

Another dark spot appeared nearby, so today they did a biopsy and They removed a larger area around the melanoma in the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear edges that are not melanoma and we will know we have it. I appreciate hoping to find this early, but take it as a public service announcement (PSA) to get your skin checked, it’s settled.

In 2018, Ninja became the most well-known streamer on Twitch. Every day it broadcast more than eight hours live and had an audience of around 78,000 viewers. He even organized a game with the rapper Drake that brought together more than 615,000 people online. However, his celebrity plummeted after signing for Microsoft in a project that did not go as the parties expected.

