Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli ended their relationship? Everything that is known

Actor Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have ended their relationship for the second time after resuming it in the middle of last year.

A source told US Weekly The couple is no longer dating, but it’s unclear exactly when they broke up. The last time the couple was photographed together was in October. The news of their separation comes after Olivia’s followers noticed that she was no longer following the star of Priscilla.

Despite reports that the couple have split, a source told Entertainment Tonight what Elordi and Jade are still dating.

The relationship between Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli

The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past two years. Romance rumors between them began in December 2021 when they were seen having coffee together in Los Angeles.

News of their relationship first emerged after Elordi ended his relationship with supermodel Kaia Gerbe.r in November 2021 after a year of dating, and several months after Giannulli broke up with Jackson Guthy.

According to the reports, Elordi and Giannulli separated in August 2022. Almost a year later, the two were seen together several times, including on vacation in Italy in early June.

This month they were in New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from everythingshared the source, adding that they wanted to see if their connection was still therea source told US Weekly at that moment.

The couple did not publicly confirm their relationship, but She was captured several times on different dates in Los Angeles, as well as walking her dogs.

Before his relationship with Olivia, Elordi dated Joey King, his co-star in The Kissing Booth. They ended their relationship in 2018. Although their relationship was never officially confirmed, Rumors indicated that Elordi and fellow Euphoria star Zendaya were a couple in 2019. The two were seen vacationing together in Greece and several times in New York.

In September 2020, Elordi was first linked to model Kaia Gerber. They made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween 2020. They ended their relationship in November 2021.

