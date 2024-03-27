Mario Vargas Llosa reappears after doubts about his state of health

Ten days ago, the journalist of the Fiesta program Aurelio Manzano warned about the delicate state of health of the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa. According to the collaborator of Telecinco’s afternoon format, the situation was very delicate and not favorable. However, a few days later the literary man’s entourage denied the major.

The first to do so were the workers at his publishing house so that, later, it was his son Álvaro who confirmed that his father was fine. The information is false. My father is not here, nor has he been hospitalized. Furthermore, two days after turning 88, he published on his Twitter account a photograph of the writer watching his conversation with the poet Magda Portal.

My father, two days away from turning 88, watching the memorable dialogue he had, 43 years ago, on Peruvian TV, with Magda Portal, a mythical name of avant-garde poetry, politics with capital letters and (true) Latin American feminism. . pic.twitter.com/zRcdEGNBzE — lvaro Vargas Llosa (@AlvaroVargasLl) March 26, 2024

Although his birthday is not until the 28th, Vargas Llosa has brought forward the celebration party one day. In the television program And Now Sonsoles they have exclusively broadcast some images of the event, where there was a folk dance show that made the writer start taking some dance steps. Furthermore, There have been two cakes: one shaped like a volcano and another from the convent of Santa Catalina.

In addition to the celebration, Vargas Llosa reappeared on the occasion of World Theater Day to send a greeting from the living room of his house with his wife, Patricia Llosa, by his side. I would have liked to be present with all of you at the Crculo de Bellas Artes for this initiative, but because I am currently on the other side of the pond it has been impossible. From here I send you a warm greeting and, as theatrical tradition dictates, I wish you a lot of shithe pronounced for an event organized by Audible that aims to praise his career.

My father’s greeting at the presentation of the audiobooks of two of his plays organized today by Audible at the Crculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, with performances by Aitana Sánchez-Giján and Pedro Casablanc. pic.twitter.com/hrXP5FwxBL — lvaro Vargas Llosa (@AlvaroVargasLl) March 27, 2024

Related news

In the same way, he focused his intervention on the audiobook sector, a form of literature that has in common with theater the fact of telling stories. It gives me great joy and satisfaction to know that two of my plays, The Arabian Nights and Odysseus and Penelope are being performed again in Spain, adapted to audiobook format. (…) These oral stories will give them a new life and it gives me even more satisfaction to know that, summoned by Audible, responsible for this happy initiative, two extraordinary actors, my dear friend Aitana and Pedro Casablanca are the interpreters, zanj.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.