Anne Hathaway reveals she suffered a miscarriage in 2015

MIAMI.- The actress Anne Hathaway revealed that he suffered a abortion spontaneous in 2015, during a performance of the unipersonal show Groundedtheatrical piece outside Broadway in which the performer staged, in six weeks, a woman giving birth.

The statement was made in an interview he gave to the magazine Vanity Fair in which he remembered the hard episode he experienced on his way to maternity.

“The first time it didn’t work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night,” she recalled.

The Oscar winner pointed out that staying strong was very hard, so she had to be honest with her friends when they visited her in her dressing room after the presentation. “It was too much to be silent when she was on stage pretending everything was fine.”

Hathaway emphasized that she understands how difficult it can be for many to conceive a baby, so when announcing her second pregnancy she wanted to let her followers know that they are not alone.

“When it went well for me, after having been on the other side of the situation, where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone, I wanted to let my sisters know: ‘You don’t always have to be graceful’… I see you and I have been you. (…) It is really difficult to want something so much and wonder if you are doing something wrong,” he said.

Motherhood activism

In 2019, the 41-year-old actress made her second pregnancy public with a particular message: “It’s not for a movie…#2. Joking aside, for all those who are going through the hell of infertility and conception, know “Which was not a straight line to any of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” she wrote.

Likewise, Anne pointed out that, in her opinion, she does not think it is right to sell a happy story that really had its challenges.

“Given the pain I felt when trying to get pregnant, it would have seemed insincere to publish something so happy when I know that the story has many more nuances than that for everyone. I was not going to feel ashamed of something that, statistically, seemed quite normal to me,” added.

After her experience, the artist knew that many friends had gone through the same thing, so she wanted to become a support to make visible that unfortunately a spontaneous abortion is a common and little talked about reality.

Why do we feel so unnecessarily isolated? That’s where we take on the damage. So I decided I was going to talk about it. What broke my heart, left me stunned and gave me hope was that for three years later, almost every day, a woman would come up to me crying and I would just hug her because she carried this (pain) everywhere. And suddenly she wasn’t all his anymore,” she concluded.