Even before the coronation: That’s why King Charles is in such a hurry to visit Germany

tz stars

From: Susanne Kroeber

Split

Charles III takes up his first state visit as king five weeks before his coronation. Queen Elizabeth II took a lot more time 70 years ago.

Berlin – Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II († 96) on September 8, 2022, Charles III. (74) the new King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Six months later, the monarch made his first state visit. The planned trip to France had to be canceled due to ongoing protests, so his inaugural visit to Germany from March 29th to 31st is King Charles’ only visit abroad before the coronation on May 6th.

Modern monarchy: a state visit to Germany before the coronation was a wish of Charles and Camilla

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67), King Charles III. in Berlin, explained in a video message: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome King Charles and his wife Camilla for a state visit at the end of March. I appreciate this state visit all the more because the king decided to come to Germany before his coronation. This early visit underscores the close and warm friendship between our countries and our citizens.”

King Charles III – Amazing pictures of his royal life View photo gallery

King Charles III has this close relationship. and King’s wife Camilla (75) probably also persuaded to take on the hardships of a three-day trip to Germany despite the exhausting preparations for the coronation. “We didn’t have to ask them to come to Germany, it was much more a wish of both of them to visit Germany before the coronation.”says Jill Gallard (54), British Ambassador to Germany, in Picture-Interview. Charles wants to modernize the monarchy in a gentle way – the state visit before the coronation also fits into the picture. Queen Elizabeth II was in less of a hurry. After her coronation on June 2, 1953, she took her time until November, but then embarked on a six-month trip around the world with her husband Prince Philip (99, † 2021).

I think any kind of convention that the king shouldn’t travel abroad before the coronation just doesn’t fit in today’s modern world anymore.

State visit to Germany: King Charles wants to meet as many people as possible

After the negative headlines about son Prince Harry (38), it applies to King Charles III. but also to show that the monarchy can not only provide fodder for the gossip press, but primarily an important contribution to society. “So Charles will be very interested in being seen as king,” Prescott said loudly RND about the motivation for the early state visit. “He wants to get started right away.” At his appointments in Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg, Charles now wants to present himself as a king close to the people after his last visit, which was severely restricted by the corona pandemic in 2020.

Charles III made his first trip abroad as king. to Germany. (Photomontage) © picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire/James Glossop/The Times/Paul Zinken

The program for the state visit “is intended to focus on shared values ​​in culture and history, but also on sustainability and cooperation to prepare the planet for the future. This is a matter close to the heart of the king,” said Ambassador Jill Gallard, according to the image. “Above all, diversity should also play a major role, which is why we are visiting three federal states this time to meet as many people from civil society as possible. I know from the King’s team that he is particularly pleased to meet so many people.” His own son has to take a step back – although Prince Harry was in London before Charles left for Berlin, the king was too busy for a meeting. Sources used: rnd.de, bild.de