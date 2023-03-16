Everyeye Late Show: we speak of ‘Politically Correct’ oggi su Twitch dalle 19:00

After discussing the debatable doppiaggio in Italian of Metal Gear Solid 1 with LaSignoraFletcher, our editors are preparing the next appuntament with Everyeye Late Show: in the course of the puntata parleremo of ‘Politically Correct’ in the video industry.

add me Alessandro Bruni, LaSignora Fletcher and Patrizio “l’uomo del popolo” Andremo quindi a sviscerare uno degli argumenti più spinosi e, forse anche per questo, sentiti dalla community, ovvero il ‘politically correct’ nell’industria e nella comunicazione videoludica moderna: ci si è spinti oltre? Siamo anchor ‘nei ranghi’? Are you overreacting?

Ne parleremo insieme ai nostri ospiti ea tutti gli appassionati che vorranno unirsi a noi in this discussion during the puntata di Everyeye Late Show che andrà in onda starting from the morning 19:00 Say oggi on the Twitch channel of Everyeye. Qualora ve la foste persia, qui finde la replica della puntata di metà febbraio sulle polemiche per il boycottaggio le recensioni da 1/10 di Hogwarts Legacy.

Già che ci siamo, vi invitiamo a effettuare l’Subscribe to the Twitch channel of Everyeye To interact with the newsroom, I will notify you about our streaming program via the activation of the campanella, I will access it Channel Telegram and Discord of the Everyeye Orda I will recover all the transmissions passed.