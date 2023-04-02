Everyone to support the Albas! Colo Colo Femenino announces last tickets on sale

This Sunday, April 2, starting at 11:30, Colo Colo Femenino makes its home debut in the National Women’s Championship against Deportes Iquique and a great call is expected.

Colo Colo Femenino will make its home debut in the Monumental Stadium in the National Championship, the match valid for date 2 of the competition, will take place this sunday april 2counting from 11:30 a.m.. Those led by Luis Mena will seek their second consecutive victory.

After the great debut they had against Cobresal at the Municipal Stadium of Puente Alto, a match where Las Albas prevailed in a category with a thrashed path of 8-0. On that day, the forward Ysaura Viso was the protagonist scoring a triplet.

Last available tickets

From Colo Colo it is reported that, at the time this note is being written, There are only around 200 tickets available for general sale, as well as for the Ocean and Rapa Nui sectors.. It should be remembered that, for this season, Colo Colo allowed all those fans who subscribed for the 2023 season, They will be able to exchange a ticket for all the matches played at home by the Women’s team.

The last available tickets can be purchased through the PuntoTicket system. The prices for the Rapa Nui sector have a value of five thousand pesos for adults and two thousand pesos for childrenwhile for the Ocean sector, prices for adults are three thousand pesos and for children it consists of one thousand five hundred pesos.

Good news for all those who attend the Monumental Stadium to support the Cacique, is that, for this occasion, the parking will be completely free.

It should be noted that, in the current tournament, as happened in the 2022 competition, the first eight teams They will go to group A, the instance where they will seek to classify the final phase of the National Championship.