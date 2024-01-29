Everything that is known about Kate Middleton’s condition: hysterectomy, mental health, coma

Last January 17th Kensington Palace issued a statement that caught the entire world by surprise. Kate Middleton had undergone successful surgery for an abdominal problem and he would be out for three months, possibly until after Easter.

Furthermore, they reported that The Princess of Wales will have to stay in hospital for around two weeks to recover from an intervention that was planned. And that after these days of convalescence in the medical center she would continue her recovery at her home, with her husband and her children, to return to the activities of the Firm for the month of April, approximately.

Likewise, the text indicated that, At the princess’s request, she would like her medical information to remain private and be treated normally by her children.. So Kensington Palace would not give more information unless there was relevant news to share. Something that could not be the case, since, due to the information silence on the part of the British Royal House, speculations did not take long to appear and immediately had to come out to deny that it was cancer.

Behind this, Nothing else has been officially revealed, only Prince William is seen going by car every day to visit his wife in the hospital. (the same one where the king, Charles III, has also been operated on) and it is known that both her mother (Carole) and her sister (Pippa) are helping, along with the Spanish nanny of the princes of Wales, in the care of the couple’s three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Coma and intubated

And in the absence of official information, the press has begun to speculate. Just yesterday, without going any further, the journalist Concha Calleja told in Fiesta (Telecinco) that the Princess of Wales would have been operated on without informing the people and that Kensington Palace had been forced to issue the statement after the postoperative period did not go well..

The last time we saw her was at the Christmas meal and from then on he began to feel bad, it was not the first time he felt bad, but it was the most worrying. Kate was admitted to the hospital on December 28, the journalist explained.

The doctors had to make a rather drastic decision at that time because of these complications: induce her into a coma. She had to be intubated and a coma had to be induced.said the collaborator, who added that she had suffered serious complications not expected by the doctors, since the operation had gone well.

When they give that statement, the entire postoperative period has already passed, that statement is necessarily made. Behind the scenes, there is a tremendous discussion to be able to say what statement is going to be given now. The truth of what has happened, We will not know the truth about why she has been operated on, what she has been operated on for, unless the recovery does not progress adequately.. And then I know they will tell us the truth because we are going to see it, she added.

And he also said that his life had been in great dangerand The only concern of the Royal House had been to save his life: The concern was palpable.

Mental health

Angela Levin, Queen Camilla’s biographer, has also spoken about this secrecy, who has even suggested that The Princess of Wales is admitted to the London clinic due to a mental health problem. What has set off alarm bells among the British, who are afraid of a repeat of the story experienced by Diana Spencer, at that time, the people’s princess, who had to deal with depressive and eating disorders that were exacerbated by the problems in her marriage to the then Prince Charles.

According to the writer, the concern within the Firm would be such that for this reason Prince William and heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth would have canceled all his official engagementsto be able to be by his wife’s side in such a difficult moment, prioritizing her recovery and the well-being of his three children, who have not yet gone to the hospital to see their mother and, according to the tabloids, communicate with her through of video calls.

Enlarge Prince William driving to visit Kate Middleton in the hospital. HANNAH MCKAY REUTERS

Removal of the uterus

For her part, the journalist from ABC and collaborator of Public Mirror Pilar Vidal stated that The Princess of Wales’s abdominal surgery was related to a hysterectomy (an operation performed to remove the uterus and cervix)information that has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace either.

This type of operations They would be indicated in cases of uterine tumors, cervical cancer or severe cervical dysplasia, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, significant and prolonged vaginal bleeding, uterine prolapse.etc.

plastic surgery

Another hypothesis that is being considered regarding the entry of the Princess of Wales is that this has undergone cosmetic surgery after giving birth to her three children and having publicly stated that she did not expect to be a mother again.

As it is a plastic surgery (where the postoperative period could also have gone badly, coinciding with the conjecture pointed out yesterday by the journalist Concha Calleja), Kensington Palace I would have preferred to remain silent and not comment anything. about.