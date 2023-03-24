‘Everywhere I look, I still see you’: Ed Sheeran sings about the loss of his best friend in ‘Eyes Closed’

The British artist delivers, this Friday, a very personal first extract from his next album, Subtractwhich will be released on May 5.

Ed Sheeran discusses grief in his new single Eyes Closed. On this piece, released this Friday, the British artist confides in the tragic disappearance of his best friend, musician and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died of a heart attack in February 2022.

“How can it be so difficult? Every song reminds me that you are gone and I feel a lump forming in my throat. (…) I dance with my eyes closed, because everywhere I look I still see you “, sings Ed Sheeran in its title.

“This song touches me deeply, it’s the start of an album I’ve been thinking about for years (…) I hope this song will touch you as it touches me when I sing it, I really love her very much,” he wrote. on Instagram.

Eyes Closed is the first single from Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming album, Subtract, scheduled for May 5. A very personal disc on which the artist will deliver on his depression and on dark periods of his life such as the health problems of his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Documentary on Disney+

Ed Sheeran will also return to these painful moments in a four-part documentary on Disney +, called The Sum of it all. The interpreter of Bad Habits will also discuss his rise to success, his world tour “Mathematics” and the creation of his new album Subtract.

“Initially, it was just a documentary about the making of an album. But as my life had a few twists and turns, the subject of the album changed, and so did the documentary. I wanted to put the album in context, because it deals with very personal subjects”, had entrusted Ed Sheeran on Instagram at the beginning of the week.

On the sidelines of the release of this sixth disc, Ed Sheeran announced at the beginning of March a surprise concert at the Accor Arena in Paris, on April 2. This Parisian show will be the last in a series of five concerts which will start on March 23 in Manchester before passing through London, Glasgow, Dublin, and finally the French capital.