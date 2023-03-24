‘Cold Sweats’: Paramount to produce a remake of Hitchcock’s masterpiece starring Robert Downey Jr.

Considered one of the masterpieces of the British director, this thriller released in 1958 will have the right to a new screen adaptation, scripted by the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Un remake du thriller Cold sweat by Alfred Hitchcock is being prepared by Paramount. As stated by the American media Deadlinethe star ofIron Man, Robert Downey Jr will produce the film and is in talks to play the lead role of John Ferguson, originally played by James Stewart. It is not yet known who will interpret the role that Kim Novak played in the original film.

Steven Knight, to whom we owe the hit series Peaky Blinders, will be at the helm of the film’s script. The screenwriter has also been chosen to write the next film Star Warswhich is scheduled for release in December 2024.

Video game adaptation

Released in 1958, Cold sweat (Vertigo a VO) s’inspire du novel From the dead by French writers Boileau-Narcejac and tells the story of a police officer, John “Scottie” Ferguson, subject to vertigo. Made responsible for the death of one of his colleagues, during a chase on the roofs, he then decides to leave his job. But he is asked by an old relationship to follow a woman, Madeleine, with whom John Ferguson falls in love.

Considered one of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpieces, this feature film, which comes in second du classement Sight and Sound of the best films of all time, has inspired many directors such as Brian de Palma for his film ObsessionDavid Lynch or even David Fincher.

In 2021, Cold sweat has also been adapted into a video game by the Spanish studio Pendulo Studios.