Ex-Bayer-Kaderplaner Steidten at Chelsea?

Tim Steidten will apparently soon have a new job after his separation from Bayer Leverkusen. As the ‘Bild’ reports, it is currently the most likely scenario that the 43-year-old will start at Chelsea in the summer. In the past he had talks with the Blues about the post of technical director, which ultimately went to ex-Leipziger Christopher Vivell. According to ‘Bild’, AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested.

Yesterday, Tuesday, it was announced that Bayer 04 and Steidten were going their separate ways. The former Bremen player had been active at Leverkusen since 2019 and worked in the background on numerous Werkself transfers. Sports director Simon Rolfes explains this to the ‘kicker’: “Since it is of course a sensitive area in scouting, also in terms of information, we talked to each other that we would separate directly and not in the middle of the transfer period.” Steidten had previously communicated internally that he was looking for a career change.

