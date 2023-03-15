Tiril Eckhoff ends his career – in two days, four big names in biathlon have announced their retirement

Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Denise Herrmann-Wick on Tuesday, Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet and Tiril Eckhoff on Wednesday. Ahead of the end of the season, many familiar names have revealed that they give thanks.

The Biathlon World Cup ends at Holmenkollen this week. Before the end, four heavy women’s names have announced that they will not be there when the 2023-24 season begins in Östersund.

Two of them are Norwegian. Marte Olsbu Røiseland delivered her message on Tuesday and on Wednesday it was Tiril Eckhoff’s turn.

A year ago, Eckhoff won both the sprint and the pursuit start at Holmenkollen.

– At the time I didn’t know that it would be my last wins, the plan was to continue, writes Eckhoff on Instagram.

It would turn out to be her last race weekend. During this season she has not competed at all.

– Now that I’ve made the decision, it feels like I’m finishing on top. It feels like the right decision.

Eckhoff has reaped great success in championships. There were three individual WC golds and also a World Cup victory in the 2020–21 season.

Herrmann-Wick and Chevalier-Bouchet finish on top

German Denise Herrmann-Wick began her career as a cross-country skier, but switched to biathlon for the 2016–17 season. She finished third in the 2019–20 World Cup and is fifth at the end of the season.

There were three individual championship golds: WC gold in the pursuit start in 2019, Olympic gold in the distance in 2022 and WC gold in the sprint at home in 2023.

Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet of France has four individual championship medals. Among them a WC silver from 2021 and an Olympic silver from 2022.

She finished fifth in the 2021–22 World Cup and is eighth ahead of the weekend at Holmenkollen.