Excavations began in Paraguay in search of the remains of Cristian Schaerer

Excavations are being carried out in Paraguay in search of the remains of Cristian Shaerer, kidnapped in Corrientes on September 21, 2003

The Justice of Paraguay began the search for the remains of the Argentine student Cristian Schaerer, kidnapped in 2003 in Corrientes and for which case two oral trials were held with 12 convicted, after a witness indicated that the victim could be buried in a field in the town of Itapuá, in that country.

He federal prosecutor from Corrientes Flavio Ferriniin charge of the investigation of the case in Argentina, explained that he learned that the Paraguayan justice opened a criminal case under its jurisdiction and pointed out: “They are working from a Paraguayan court after a person provided information about the possible existence of a body buried in a place and that it could be Cristian”.

And in this sense, the official specified that the tasks are carried out with his knowledge, in contact with the Paraguayan authorities regarding the procedures and an eventual result.

The search procedure as reported telam, It is carried out on rural lands of a firm called “Desgraciakue” in San Pedro de Paranáin the Paraguayan department of Itapuá, where even the father of the disappeared young man, the former Minister of Health of the province of Corrientes, arrived, Juan Pedro Schaerer.

The indicated site is two kilometers from a road that connects the town of San Pedro de Paraná with La Paz, where the excavations are being carried out, judicial sources specified.

A third trial is expected in the case to try Rodolfo “Ruso” Lohrmann and José “Potrillo” Maidana, alleged leaders of the gang that kidnapped the young man.

It should be remembered that Cristian Schaerer was kidnapped from the door of his house in the Las Tejas neighborhood of Corrientes on September 21, 2003.They pointed their rifles and fists at him and took him away in a Fiat Duna. From there, he took it to various parts of the region, including Brazil and supposedly Paraguay, and that he collected a ransom of more than $277,000 despite the fact that he never delivered it.

According to the investigation, Schaerer was transferred to an area in the vicinity of Paso de los Libres and then to Uruguayana, in Brazil, where he was hidden and remained captive as of October 22 and for a period of approximately 15 days.

The last proof of life in the Schaerer case dates back to November 2003, when before the ransom was paid, the relatives received a letter from Cristian in which he answered a series of questions that, according to the relatives, “only he could reply”.

According to Cristian’s mother, Pompeii Gomez, all the witnesses agree that the last person who took him away is Rodolfo “Ruso” Lohrmann, who would know where he is.

Currently, the Argentine State has a reward of 3,000,000 pesos for accurate information on the whereabouts of the young man.

According to what the investigators managed to establish, after Schaerer’s capture, the kidnappers collected a ransom of $277,300, although they never released him. Two oral trials were held for the incident and 12 people were sentenced.

Between the end of 2006 and the beginning of 2007, the Federal Oral Court of Corrientes sentenced the lawyer to 25 years in prison. Pedro Ángel Barbieri and Néstor Horacio Barczukand 8 years in prison for Judith Alvarenga.

On August 28, 2009, in a second trial, he was sentenced to Raúl “Caniche” Salgán and Cristian Carro Córdoba to 25 years in prison; to Gonzalo Adrian Acostaat 16, and Claudio Cornelli Bethlehem, to 12; while other five members of the gang were acquitted, although later convicted by the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

A third trial is expected to judge Lohrmann and Jose “Potrillo” Maidanaalleged leaders of the gang that kidnapped Schaerer, who are currently in prison in Portugal serving a sentence for robbery.

With information from Telam

